Honoring those who served

LINDENHURST – Towns across Lake County took time out Nov. 11 to honor our nation’s veterans, and Lindenhurst was no exception.

A ceremony took place at the Public Works garage, as well as at the Baumunk Veterans Memorial at the entrance of village hall. The event was hosted by the Lindenhurst Veterans’ Memorial Commission.

The event’s guest speakers were Paula Carballido, the executive director of Lake County Honor Flight. Boy Scout Troops 1987 and 188 presented the colors. Natalee Murray and Kamryn Adams performed the national anthem.