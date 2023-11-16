November 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Honoring those who served

Lindenhurst among towns across Lake County hosting Veterans Day ceremonies

By Shaw Local News Network
Charles Walgreen, of Lake Forest, Commandant of Lake County Detachment #801-Marine Corps League listens to the Lindenhurst Veterans Day Ceremony at the Public Works garage behind the Village Hall on November 11th in Lindenhurst. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

Charles Walgreen, of Lake Forest, Commandant of Lake County Detachment #801-Marine Corps League listens to the Lindenhurst Veterans Day Ceremony at the Public Works garage behind the Village Hall on November 11th in Lindenhurst. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)

LINDENHURST – Towns across Lake County took time out Nov. 11 to honor our nation’s veterans, and Lindenhurst was no exception.

A ceremony took place at the Public Works garage, as well as at the Baumunk Veterans Memorial at the entrance of village hall. The event was hosted by the Lindenhurst Veterans’ Memorial Commission.

The event’s guest speakers were Paula Carballido, the executive director of Lake County Honor Flight. Boy Scout Troops 1987 and 188 presented the colors. Natalee Murray and Kamryn Adams performed the national anthem.

Image 1 of 12
Richard May, of Lindenhurst, a Vietnam veteran, salutes during the Lindenhurst Veterans Day Ceremony at the Public Works garage behind the Village Hall on November 11th in Lindenhurst. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

Richard May, of Lindenhurst, a Vietnam veteran, salutes during the Lindenhurst Veterans Day Ceremony at the Public Works garage behind the Village Hall on November 11th in Lindenhurst. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)

LindenhurstVeterans
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois