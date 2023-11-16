Hawthorn invites community to welcome Santa on Nov. 17

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, will hold a special Santa’s arrival celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17.

During this fun-filled event, Santa will ride in through the southwest entrance of the center (near Macy’s), waving at crowds as he makes his way to his interactive “A Christmas Story” home, inspired by the fan-favorite Warner Bros. film “A Christmas Story,” located on the lower level in Macy’s Court.

The celebration will continue with a live DJ spinning festive holiday tunes, Christmas characters handing out candy, face painting and balloon twisting, kids crafts in Macy’s Court, a photo booth where keepsake ornaments can be made, and a chance for children to write and mail letters to Santa via the center’s special Santa-only mailbox in Macy’s Court.

Each child attending this event will receive hot cocoa and cookies courtesy of Maggiano’s as well as a free copy of the beloved classic book “The Night Before Christmas.”

This is a paid event; tickets cost $5 per child, and advance registration is required to attend. Parents accompanying one or more children do not need a ticket; children under 2 years of age attend free.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Make-A-Wish, an organization dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Candy, cocoa, cookies, books and craft supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

To register and obtain a ticket for each child, visit https://bit.ly/3Q8WTWN.