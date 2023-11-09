Dia de los Muertos celebration in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE – The Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee from School Districts 114, 124 and 37 hosted a Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Stanton Middle School in Fox Lake.

The event included special altars that were created by the students during their art classes as a study in cultural traditions. Students of Gavin, Lotus and Stanton elementary and middle schools and Grant High School took part in creating the altars.

The altars, which featured pictures of loved ones – many hand-drawn – and love notes, as well as flowers, favorite foods, sugar skulls and more, are meant to honor loved ones.

There were games, snacks and fun for the families.