November 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Dia de los Muertos celebration in Fox Lake

Colorful student-created altars offer glimpse into cultural tradition

By Shaw Local News Network
Yesenia Flory talks with Tania Bahena, 10, both of Fox Lake about the picture she made of her grandmother, Julia, and put it on the Lotus Elementary School altar during the Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead event at Stanton Middle School on November 4th in Fox Lake. The event was sponsored by the Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee (BPAC) from School Districts 114,124 and 37. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

Yesenia Flory talks with Tania Bahena, 10, both of Fox Lake about the picture she made of her grandmother, Julia, and put it on the Lotus Elementary School altar during the Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead event at Stanton Middle School on November 4th in Fox Lake. The event was sponsored by the Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee (BPAC) from School Districts 114,124 and 37. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)

FOX LAKE – The Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee from School Districts 114, 124 and 37 hosted a Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Stanton Middle School in Fox Lake.

The event included special altars that were created by the students during their art classes as a study in cultural traditions. Students of Gavin, Lotus and Stanton elementary and middle schools and Grant High School took part in creating the altars.

The altars, which featured pictures of loved ones – many hand-drawn – and love notes, as well as flowers, favorite foods, sugar skulls and more, are meant to honor loved ones.

There were games, snacks and fun for the families.

Image 1 of 14
Maya Juarez, 5, sits with her grandfather, Ricardo, both of Fox Lake as she holds a photo of her great, great grandfather, Nick Figueroa, and they both sit next to a photo of her great grandfather, Rufino, during the Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead event at Stanton Middle School on November 4th in Fox Lake. The event was sponsored by the Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee (BPAC) from School Districts 114,124 and 37. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

Maya Juarez, 5, sits with her grandfather, Ricardo, both of Fox Lake as she holds a photo of her great, great grandfather, Nick Figueroa, and they both sit next to a photo of her great grandfather, Rufino, during the Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead event at Stanton Middle School on November 4th in Fox Lake. The event was sponsored by the Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee (BPAC) from School Districts 114,124 and 37. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)

Fox LakeSchool
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois