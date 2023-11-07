Autopsy confirms identity of missing Lake Villa man

LAKE VILLA -- A body recovered Nov. 4 from a lake has been positively identified as that that of a missing hunter from Lake Villa.

Patrick R. Serzynski, 60, was last seen the morning of Oct. 29 while hunting near Fourth Lake.

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Lake Villa firefighters recovered the body of a male about 10 a.m. Nov. 4, after days of extensively searching the lake and nearby marshes. Based on the man’s clothing and general description, authorities believed the body was that of Serzynski.

An autopsy conducted Nov. 6 by the Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed that it was Serzynski. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Serzynski’s death is consistent with drowning.

Previous searches had resulted in the recovery of some of his personal property near a duck blind at the lake. Deputies said foul play is not suspected.