Thank You letters to Kendall County area veterans

AgriNews will dedicate its Nov. 8 online and Nov. 10 print editions to veterans to thank them for their selfless service and dedication to our country.

Veteran Brian Eric McDearmond: Thank you for your 28 years of service to our great nation!We are so humbled by your sacrifice and strength. Anna Mcdearmond

Veteran Michael Scalzitti: Thank you for your service! Ashley Thorpe

Veteran John Karm IV: Thank you Veterans for all of your sacrifices! We greatly appreciate your service to this country, and all that you have done to help keep America the land of the free. Your strength and bravery are very admirable. You are heroes and deserve to be celebrated! Happy Veterans Day! Ashley Karm

Veteran Mike Holster: Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made for us. I can’t imagine the things you must have endured and we want you to know how much it means to everyone. Thank you for your service! Andrea Velasquez

Master Sergeant Nikki Holm (Retired): Our family would like to thank Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Nikki Holm for her service. She served for 20 years in the Air Force. She was a dedicated servicewoman full of integrity, determination, humility, discipline, compassion, and love for her country. During her time in the Air Force she served as a single mother, proudly raising a wonderful son. Thank you, Nikki, for being a bright light in this world and being an incredible example for your son, nieces, and entire family. We love you and honor your legacy of military service. Selena Kurtz

Veteran Joseph Matthew Lugo: Thank you for your service to this country. Your bravery, sacrifice, and strength do not go unnoticed, and we will always be indebted to you and your family for all that you have given to the country. I would like to thank you very much for your service! Candice Ybarra

Veteran Leon Machaj: Dad, thank you for selflessly putting your life on the line for the lives of all in our country. Your service and dedication to our country did not go unnoticed. You are appreciated!Thank you for your service. Dawn Serio

Veteran Duane Cipoes Jr.: USN Mavy Veteran enlisted on October 1977. Disability Discharge on March 1987. I was a PO1 Enginemen. Working on Diesel ⛽️ Engies. Duane Coppes Jr.

Veteran Robert E. Mauer: I am sending this Thank you note to my husband who back in ‘69 volunteered for 3 years duty* We were supposed to go to Thailand for one year, however I found out I was pregnant so I stayed back in the states. (I miscarried during this time). He went to Thailand for 6 mos. and then they sent him to Vietnam. I didn’t hear from him for awhile and was worried..then got the letter that he was sent to Vietnam. When he came home our country welcomed him by spitting on him for going there and fighting? Today more and more people thank him for his service however he will never forget when he came home. He did not talk about what went on for months about what he saw or went thru there. He finished out his term in Kansas/went to Germany. While he was in Thailand & Vietnam I went to church and prayed at 6am mass & then off to work. Thank you to all who serve however my heart goes out to (ALL) Vietnam Vets because of how our country welcomed them home.... Cherie Mauer

All Veterans: Thank you for your dedication and service. You sacrificed your freedoms to help save the countless freedoms, we take for granted, EVERY day. Gloria Kramer

Veteran Al Scott: Thank you for being a great role model and inspiration to everyone you meet! It wasn’t easy being a Vietnam vet but yet you managed to keep going and your positive attitude shows through. God bless you AL and all the other vets for making the world a better place. Jill Shaw

Veteran Scott Fixmer: Thank you for 20 years of dedicated service to the United States Army. Your entire family is so proud to call you our soldier and LTC Fixmer. Kristina Loechl

Veteran Juan Godinez: Thank you for your selflessness, service and sacrifice. You are my hero. United States Marine Corp. Juan Godinez

Veteran Cindy Niles: Thank you for your service to our country and sacrificing your time and energy into keeping everyone safe. Thank you for being a role model to myself and others throughout your service. Sofie Heidrich