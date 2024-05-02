Kendall County Sgt. Nancy Velez believes respect is key to her work in law enforcement

Kendall County Sheriff Sgt. Nancy Velez was selected as the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Kendall County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nancy Velez believes that everyone deserves respect.

“If you treat people with respect, you’re going to get respect,” said Velez, who works in the corrections division. “When someone gets arrested, we don’t know what they’re going through. Everyone has a story. That’s the way I look at it. Who wants to be in jail? Nobody wants to be in jail. You treat them with respect and as they’re getting released from jail, they’re going to remember that.”

She has heard from former inmates who appreciated how she treated them. Velez recently saw a former inmate at an area mall with his wife and child.

The former inmate told Velez he was doing a lot better and that he was planning to never return to jail.

“I told him that I was glad he was never coming back and I wished him the best of luck and shook his hand,” Velez said.

Being able to remain calm during potentially stressful situations is another requirement of the job. Velez has been with the Sheriff’s Office since May 2009 and was recently honored as the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2023.

During the year, Velez was juggling a number of duties, including being a correctional shift supervisor and serving as the Prison Rape Elimination Act coordinator. In 2003, then President George W. Bush signed the act into law to prevent, detect and respond to sexual abuse and sexual harassment in a jail setting.

In addition, Velez also performs regular audits of the correctional facility to make sure it meets the highest industry standards.

“She leads by example and her hard work, dedication, and professionalism have earned the admiration of her colleagues,” officials said in announcing the honor. “Sgt. Velez represents the best of the Sheriff’s Office and is a great asset to the citizens of Kendall County.”

Velez appreciated the honor.

“Hard work pays off,” she said. “You learn when you have your hands on everything. You kind of learn a little here and a little there. That was a challenge, yet it was rewarding.”

Prior to working for the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Velez worked in the Cook County Jail on California Avenue in Chicago. She has always had a strong desire to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

“Since an early age, I always wanted to have that impact,” Velez said.

She loves working at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and enjoys the camaraderie among employees.

“To me, it’s family,” Velez said. “You just have this family feel. That’s what I love about it. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”