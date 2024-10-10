Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Ava Flanigan, Oswego, volleyball, senior

Name: Ava Flanigan

School: Oswego, senior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Flanigan had 22 assists in a win over Minooka, and in the match broke the program’s all-time assists record with her 1,444th.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What does setting the assist record mean?

Flanigan: It is exciting to be able to receive the award with all of the hard work my team and I have put in. It just shows how much we all feel about the program and our work ethic with multiple school record being broken this year and last year.

How do you feel about the season so far?

Flanigan: It is going very well. We are currently 16-1 and ranked ninth in the state. We have constantly been putting in the work and pushing each other to get better and play our best during practice and games. Being one of the captains two years in a row has also given me an amazing opportunity to be a leader on the team and watch everyone’s success after all the hard work we put in.

How did you get started in volleyball and how did you become a setter?

Flanigan: I started volleyball in sixth grade. I did it for the junior high team while also playing basketball. I then decided to put my focus into volleyball and joined Sports Performance [club] in seventh grade and decided to become a setter off of little knowledge, only knowing that I liked to watch setters on the older girls teams and liked the role of the setter on the court.

What do you like about playing setter?

Flanigan: I love being a setter because I always have the chance to set the hitters up for the best chance to get a kill. It also makes it even more exciting when hitters get a kill because you know you set them up and are all making the plays.

What’s your plans beyond high school, both athletically and academically?

Flanigan: I don’t have a plan currently athletically but as far as academics I plan on studying to be a physical therapist for sports and am not set on a school yet.

Do you have a favorite class?

Flanigan: My favorite classes have been math and science. My current favorite class is anatomy and physiology. I like learning about the body and how it functions and works.

What about a favorite TV show or movie?

Flanigan: My favorite TV show is “Outer Banks” or “Gilmore Girls” and I also like the movie “10 Things I Hate About You.”