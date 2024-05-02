Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Kaylee Klatt, Plano, track and field, sophomore

Name: Kaylee Klatt

School: Plano, sophomore

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Klatt won the 100-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles, and anchored Plano’s 4x200 relay to a second-place finish as the Reapers as a team finished third at the Indian Creek Invite.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How are you feeling about the season so far?

Klatt: Pretty good. I came out of an offseason injury in February, which completely ceased my indoor training and season. After being non-weight bearing for eight weeks, I was really nervous that I would not have a successful season. But to date I’ve had eight firsts, four seconds and three third-place medals. I feel like the training before my injury was super beneficial.

What do you feel is your best event?

Klatt: Hurdles.

Obviously you do the hurdles a lot. What do you like about them?

Klatt: I like the challenge. I love knowing that it is one of the hardest events that not everyone can compete in. I love the no fear approach behind running it.

How did you get started in track?

Klatt: In sixth grade I tried intramural track. In seventh grade I went to my first meet where my coaches told me I was running hurdles. I had never ran the event and still managed to win.

Have you played any other sports?

Klatt: I tried softball and volleyball and learned they weren’t really my thing. I don’t really like the pressure of an entire team depending on my performance. Track is a little more independent.

What do you do to get focused before a race?

Klatt: I like to put my headphones in and drown everything out while warming up, focusing on my race.

Do you have a meal or snack for meet days?

Klatt: Cheeze-Its and an energy drink are my go-to pre-meet snack!

What’s your best athletic memory?

Klatt: Running track has given me so many memories to hold on to; from winning my first hurdles race, being awarded two-time all-conference as a freshman, and always seeing how pumped and proud my teammates, coaches and family members are when I win.