Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Chase Maier, Oswego Co-op, swimming, junior

Oswego Co-op junior swimmer Chase Maier won the 200 and 500 freestyle at the Metea Valley Sectional to qualify for state. (Photo provided by Oswego East)

Name: Chase Maier

School: Oswego Co-op, junior

Sport: Swimming

Why he was selected: Maier won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle, and swam on the second-place 400-yard freestyle relay to qualify for state in all three events. He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about how you swam at sectionals?

Maier: I’m very happy with how I swam at sectionals. I got two team records, two meet records and two conference records.

I saw you have the No. 1 500 time among state qualifiers from sectionals and fourth-best 200 time. What’s your thoughts going into state?

Maier: Being ranked first leading into state is a big target on your back, but I know at least six other swimmers who are going to be way faster than what I achieved at sectionals. So it’s going to be a challenge to keep that first place at state.

How have you improved as a swimmer since last year when you were at state?

Maier: Last year was my first year at state, and it’s an experience you need to learn. State can be very scary to a swimmer who hasn’t had that much pressure on themselves. Luckily, I have overcome that block and can stress less and focus more on winning.

How did you get into swimming? Did you always swim the events that you do now?

Maier: I started swimming when I was very young on my local summer team. I was mainly a soccer player up until sixth grade when I decided soccer wasn’t for me. My older brother swam at the time so I decided to follow in his footsteps. And from that point I’ve been swimming as much as I can to try to be the best that I can.

How do you get yourself physically and mentally prepared to swim such long distances during a meet?

Maier: Well a big part in having the mental and physical capacity is the fact that 500 is short compared to my usual 1,650 (mile) swim or the 1,000, so thinking that the 500 is shorter and easier makes it so I don’t stress as much. A big part is also training more than others. As a 500 swimmer, I need more yards in practice to build my endurance, which is key in the race.