September 14, 2023
Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Davione Stamps, Plano, soccer, senior

By Joshua Welge
Plano's Davione Stamps (10) shoots the ball against Woodstock's Dominic Vogel (22) during a soccer match at Plano High School on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Plano's Davione Stamps (10) shoots the ball against Woodstock's Dominic Vogel (22) during a soccer match at Plano High School on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Name: Davione Stamps

School: Plano, senior

Sport: Soccer

Why he was selected: Stamps recorded a hat trick with three goals in a win over Sandwich and scored his 10th goal of the season in a win over Marengo. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: Are you surprised at all about the start to your season?

Stamps: No, I’m not because I always had the speed to create opportunities to score.

Welge: So I know you more from basketball. Have you always played soccer? How long?

Stamps: I always played soccer with my teammate Henry [Trujillo] at his house, but I started playing for real my sophomore year.

Welge: Any goals so far this season stand out?

Stamps: I say my goal against Marengo, bottom left outside the box.

Welge: How do your skills in basketball translate to soccer?

Stamps: I say being able to beat someone off one step.

Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?

Stamps: My favorite athlete is [Portland Trail Blazers star] Damian Lillard.

Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Stamps: I say the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie is my favorite.