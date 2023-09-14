Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Davione Stamps, Plano, soccer, senior

Name: Davione Stamps
School: Plano, senior
Sport: Soccer
Why he was selected: Stamps recorded a hat trick with three goals in a win over Sandwich and scored his 10th goal of the season in a win over Marengo. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Are you surprised at all about the start to your season?
Stamps: No, I’m not because I always had the speed to create opportunities to score.
Welge: So I know you more from basketball. Have you always played soccer? How long?
Stamps: I always played soccer with my teammate Henry [Trujillo] at his house, but I started playing for real my sophomore year.
Welge: Any goals so far this season stand out?
Stamps: I say my goal against Marengo, bottom left outside the box.
Welge: How do your skills in basketball translate to soccer?
Stamps: I say being able to beat someone off one step.
Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete?
Stamps: My favorite athlete is [Portland Trail Blazers star] Damian Lillard.
Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?
Stamps: I say the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie is my favorite.