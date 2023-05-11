Yorkville softball earns No. 1 sectional seed; pairings released for baseball, softball

Yorkville softball, unbeaten against in-state opponents and ranked No. 4 in the latest Illinois Softball Coaches Association statewide rankings, earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Oswego Sectional in postseason seeds and pairings released this week.
The Foxes (25-1) will open play in the Class 4A Yorkville Regional on May 23 against the Batavia/East Aurora winner. With a win Yorkville would play the Plainfield North/Plainfield East winner in a regional final May 26.
The top four seeds in the Oswego Sectional are Yorkville, Wheaton North, Oswego and Oswego East. Oswego, seeded third, will open postseason play against 13th-seeded West Aurora on May 23 in the West Aurora Regional. The winner of that game will play the Wheaton Warrenville South-Naperville Central winner in the regional final. Oswego East, seeded fourth, will play 14th-seeded Geneva in the Oswego East Regional semifinal on May 23. Should the Wolves win, they’d play the Naperville North-Metea Valley winner in the regional final.
The winner of the Oswego Sectional will face the winner of the Normal Community Sectional in the Bloomington Supersectional on June 5.
In Class 1A Newark (26-1), ranked second in the statewide poll and seeking a return to state, received a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A Walther Christian Sectional. The Norsemen open postseason play May 16 in the Newark Regional against the Yorkville Christian/Chicago Horizon McKinley winner. Should Newark win it would face the Indian Creek/Chicago Hope Academy winner in a regional final May 19. The top four seeds in the sectional are Newark, Ottawa Marquette, Serena and Dwight.
In Class 2A Sandwich earned a No. 2 seed and will face the Rosary-St. Edward winner at the Johnsburg Regional May 16. Should the Indians win they would face the Aurora Central Catholic-Johnsburg winner in a regional final May 20.
In Class 3A Plano, seeded seventh, will face third-seeded Morris in the Ottawa Regional May 23.
Baseball
Oswego, which last season advanced to a sectional final, earned the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A Romeoville Sectional in playoff seeds and pairings released this week.
The Panthers (19-9), who hold a one-game lead on Oswego East in the Southwest Prairie West race heading into Thursday’s action, will open postseason play May 24 against 14th-seeded West Aurora in the Class 4A Neuqua Valley Regional. The winner will face the Neuqua Valley-Romeoville winner in the regional final May 27.
The top four seeds in the sectional are Downers Grove North, Naperville Central, Oswego and Downers Grove South.
Oswego East, seeded fifth, opens postseason play on May 25 against 12th-seeded Metea Valley in the Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional. The winner will face the Downers Grove South-Waubonsie Valley winner in the regional final May 27.
Yorkville, seeded ninth, will face eighth-seeded Hinsdale Central May 25 in the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional semifinal. The winner would likely face top-seeded Downers Grove North in a May 27 regional final.
The winner of the Romeoville Sectional will face the winner of the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional in the Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional June 5.
In Class 3A eighth-seeded Plano will host ninth-seeded Fenton in a St. Francis Regional quarterfinal May 22. The winner will face second-seeded St. Francis in a regional semifinal May 24.
In Class 2A fourth-seeded Sandwich will face sixth-seeded Lisle in a Wheaton Academy Regional semifinal May 18. In Class 1A ninth-seeded Newark will play fifth-seeded Yorkville Christian in the Ottawa Marquette Regional quarterfinal May 15. The winner will face third-seeded St. Bede May 18.