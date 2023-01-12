Boys Basketball notes: Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. continues huge year with record 56-point night

David Douglas Jr. did not have the chance to get caught up in his personal milestone during last Thursday’s game with Ottawa Marquette.
He had a game to win.
Douglas and Yorkville Christian did indeed come away with a big one, holding off visiting Marquette 83-80 in the Mustangs’ third overtime game of the season.
It wasn’t until his coach told him afterward did Douglas realize that he had scored a school record 56 points, eclipsing the previous record of 51 that Douglas shared with two others including former teammate Jaden Schutt.
“I did not know I had that many. I was locked in and focused on the game, back and forth, doing whatever I could to keep us ahead,” Douglas said. “I was shocked when coach told me I had 56.”
It’s the latest milestone in what has truly been an eye-popping season for the 6-foot-5 senior guard, the lone starter back from last year’s Class 1A state champion.
Douglas is averaging 33 points on the season, is shooting 41% from the field and has made 68 3-pointers. He’s made a living at the free throw line, making 89% of his 219 attempts. Since Thanksgiving, Douglas is averaging just under 40 points per game.
What stood out from his 56-point game to Yorkville Christian coach Aaron Sovern was Douglas’ efficiency. He was 20-for-32 from the floor, hit six 3s and was 10-for-12 from the free throw line. At one point, Douglas scored 22 consecutive Yorkville Christian points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“He was about as efficient as he has been all year,” Sovern said. “He got to the rim at will.”
That shot selection is an element of Douglas’ game that he has concentrated on this season. The Class 1A 3-point shootout champion last year, Douglas seemed more of a catch-and-shoot threat as a junior, a complementary figure to Schutt. But especially after Yorkville Christian’s Thanksgiving tournament this season he’s worked to make sure he takes good shots and developed into a much more well-rounded scorer.
“I can get any shot I want, but instead of pulling up for a long 3-pointer I’m trying to make better reads,” Douglas said. “Even if I’m able to get downhill, maybe I’ll kick out to an open teammate instead. I’m realizing what are higher-percentage shots and why. I watch a lot of film of our games, look at the mistakes I make and see ways I can improve on my game. Some shots you have to take, especially after I haven’t in a while or we’re down. But I feel I’ve been better at not forcing shots that I don’t have to take.”
Douglas, too, understands that he cannot do it alone if Yorkville Christian is to close out close games like last Thursday’s.
Brady Sovern hit four 3s for 12 points in the win, Trey Lombardo hit two big free throws at the end of overtime and Abram Fields made a big defensive stop. In a parallel to an overtime loss to Putnam County in December, Yorkville Christian made a stop at the end to preserve the win.
“The game finished in a similar setting to how Putnam County did, but this time we made the plays we needed to, made the free throws and got the stop we needed at the end,” Sovern said. “Each of the guys had a big moment in the game, which was nice to see. D.J. is the one that is stirring the drink but any help that those other guys can provide, when they make open looks it’s an opportunity for D.J. to breathe and eases up the pressure.”
As Douglas piles up huge numbers, recruiting interest has ticked up a bit, although Sovern admits it’s not where he’d expect it to be. Douglas has offers from several Division II and Division III schools, but no Division Is. Bradley has kicked the tires, and Douglas said he’s heard from Wisconsin-Green Bay and American University, as well as Texas-Corpus Christi, Army and Richmond.
“I am mildly surprised there there are no Division I offers,” Sovern said. “Coaches want to see the defensive side of things. He did a good job with his Breakaway AAU team guarding the perimeter, but because his usage rate is so high for us offensively we have to do things a little bit to shield him defensively. Late February, early March that will change. He has the length to pester guys.”
While Yorkville Christian’s 5-14 record doesn’t sound like a team that can make noise in the postseason, Douglas thinks the Mustangs have a run in them.
“If we’re more conscious of our rebounding and all five of us going to the boards that would really help us. That’s the reason most of our games are close that shouldn’t be close,” Douglas said. “We give up second-chance points. The offense has been clicking, we’re shooting better as a team. We focus on that defense and rebounding, we should be good.”
Salek steps up for Yorkville in a big way
When Jason Jakstys left Yorkville’s nip-and-tuck game with Romeoville in the second quarter Tuesday with an unspecified injury, it left a 6-foot-10 hole in the Foxes’ lineup.
That Bryce Salek filled in a big way.
The 6-foot-4 junior, one of six transfers from Yorkville Christian on the Foxes, came through and delivered with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals – including a big one in the final minute to seal the 70-65 win.
He did a little bit of everything with energy and effort that stood out, throwing his body all over the floor.
Salek hit a 3-pointer for his first basket, and came flying in for a follow shot in transition later in the first half. He made a driving layup for a three-point play in the third quarter, and even tried a dunk over a Romeoville defender that Salek nearly threw down. His biggest play, the steal in the final minute, set up a Kaevian Johnson layup for a 65-59 Foxes’ lead.
“I love that kid, he really brings it to the games,” said Yorkville senior LeBaron Lee, like Salek also a very talented baseball player. “He is a secret weapon. If he can really find it within himself and bring out that fight for basketball I think he could be a really good player and a key asset for us now and into the postseason.”
Shootout season
With holiday tournaments in the rearview mirror, shootouts take center stage this month. Yorkville will be in action Monday at Geneva’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. The Foxes will play Huntley at 11:45 a.m. in the third of eight games at Geneva.
Next Saturday, Jan. 21, Oswego East will return to the Batavia Night of Hoops. The Wolves will play Hillcrest at 6 p.m. in the third of four varsity games on tap.