Wrestling: 2022-2023 Record Newspapers wrestling previews

The 2022-2023 wrestling season is underway, and here are Joshua Welge’s previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.
Oswego
Coach: Andrew Cook
Last season: 14-10
Top returners: Jonny Theodor, jr. (106); Brayden Swanson, so. (126); Colin Brown, sr. (138); Joey Griffin, jr. (160); Cruz Ibarra, sr. (195).
Top newcomers: Vincent Manfre, so. (113); Brett Zajac, so. (120); Colin O’Grady, jr. (152); Brodie Slou, so. (220); Matthew Schofield, jr. (285).
Worth noting: The Panthers, after graduating a large group of seniors, are a very young team with several wrestlers getting their first varsity experience. Griffin and Ibarra are returning sectional qualifiers, Ibarra a state alternate last year. Swanson was a national Greco qualifier. Oswego took fourth at the Conant Invite last weekend, with Ibarra, O’Grady and Swanson winning their respective weight classes, and beat Minooka in the conference opener. The Panthers will also wrestle in tournaments at Glenbrook South, DeKalb and the Illini Classic before conference.
“We are extremely excited for this group and to see how they progress throughout the season,” Cook said. “The SPC West division will be an extremely competitive division this year which will lead to some really exciting dual meets. We also have a good nonconference dual meet schedule.”
Oswego East
Coach: Paul Coy
Top returners: Dylan Crawford, sr. (170); Landon Weaver, sr. (145); Nico Harris, so. (106); Braedan Grisham, so. (132); Noah Demarco, jr. (152); Michael Bridenstine, sr. (152); Ryan Luberda, sr. (170); Manny Howard, jr. (182); Alex Chapas, sr. (195); Josh Edwards, so. (220).
Top newcomers: Dylan Koebele, fr. (113); Noah Snow, fr. (126).
Worth noting: The Wolves did not have a full lineup last season, so suffered some losses, but numbers are looking up. Crawford was an alternate last year that did not make it into the sectional tournament. He placed fourth last weekend at the Conant Invitational. A good group of freshmen and sophomores have joined the program, contributing to its rise in numbers.
“We are looking for our seniors, Dylan Crawford, Landon Weaver, Michael Bridenstine, Alex Chapas and Ryan Luberda to lead our young team of sophomores and freshmen that have already seen some wins this season,” Coy said. “We are looking to compete more as a team with the growth in numbers.”
The Wolves are also looking to grow girls wrestling within the program. Jessica Stover at 155 was a National Qualifier at Fargo last summer, and she and QianXi Brooks at 105 placed fourth at the offseason girls state wrestling tournament. They’re joined by Abigail Cherepnin at 125, Luisa De Leon at 130 and Raigen Hudson at 170.
Plano
Coach: Dwayne Love
Last season: 12-7
Top returners: Alex Diaz, sr. (285); Andrew Harrelson, sr. (220); Gio Diaz, sr. (160); Caiden Ronning, so. (152); Antoine Gilford, so. (145); Norbert Gajda, sr. (138).
Top newcomers: Isaac Uhrich, fr. (132); Shane Downs, fr. (106).
Worth noting: The Reapers return six wrestlers, five of them sectional qualifiers, and with a group of newcomers has a squad that’s nearly doubled in size (from 20 to 38) from a year ago. Alex Diaz was 25-7 last year, second at the Reaper Classic, regional runner-up and a state alternate last year, and has his sights set on Champaign. His twin brother, Gio, went 20-11 last year, was third at the Reaper Classic, and also was second in regionals, and likewise is aiming for a trip to state. Gajda was fifth at last season’s Reaper Classic and second in regionals. Gilford and Ronning are two sophomores that have broke into the lineup. “Ronning is been technically sound on the mat. He has good mat presence and has been hitting the weight room,” Love said. “Antoine has been constant force. His lengthiness and quick thinking has made him tough to handle. Plano beefed up its schedule this year, adding up some bigger schools, and looks forward to the Reaper Classic Dec. 9-10.
“We have a good group of younger kids that are working hard in the wrestling room and weight room,” Love said. “We are looking forward for the Reaper Classic, we have added some schools. I think it will be a tough tournament this year. I am very excited for this season, this is a group of tough kids who work hard.”
Sandwich
Coach: Derek Jones (fourth season)
Last season: 22-5 (5-2 Interstate 8); second at Reaper Classic, first at Prairie Central Hawk Classic, first at Sandwich Dual Team Tournament, fourth at Comet Classic, first at Interstate 8 Conference Tournament, regional champions, team sectional champions, IHSA Dual Team State Championship Qualifier.
Top returners: Ashlyn Strenz, jr. (113); Kadin Kern, jr. (126); Miles Corder, jr. (138); Sy Smith, jr. (145); Gabe Galvan, sr. (145); Josh Lehman, so. (152); Nolan Bobee, sr. (152); Bryce Decker, sr. (170).
Top newcomers: Shane McGuane, fr. (106); Kai Kern, fr. (138); Kaden Clevenger, fr. (160); Cesar Garcia, sr. (195); Tristen King, fr. (220).
Worth noting: Sandwich graduated nine seniors, four of them state qualifiers and two of them All-Staters, from last year’s team that won conference, regionals and team sectionals, qualifying for Dual Team State, but there is plenty of talent remaining with four sectional qualifiers back and increased numbers program-wide to a return trip to Bloomington is a goal. Corder (36-15) and Bobee (27-13) were both conference champions and sectional qualifiers, Decker (31-17) a conference runner-up and sectional qualifier, Strenz (24-15) a sectional qualifier and Smith (19-12) a conference runner-up. Among the freshmen, McGuane took fourth at IESA state, and Kern and Clevenger were IESA state qualifiers.
“I truly believe we can qualify five or six kids down to Champaign this season,” Jones said. “The team’s numbers have increased, and we are looking to get back to Bloomington. I am excited to see where the seniors for this year can get to and hopefully earn some more hardware this season. We are excited to get to work and get better. As a young team, we will learn some lessons early on, but I am excited to see our growth throughout the year.”
Yorkville
Coach: Jake Oster
Last season: 18-1, Southwest Prairie Conference champions, regional champions, 12 sectional qualifiers, five state qualifiers
Top returners: Dom Recchia, so. (126); Jack Ferguson, so. (132); Dom Coronado, jr. (138); Ryder Janeczko, so. (145); Cam Peach, jr. (145/152); Sebastian Westphal, jr. (152/160); Luke Zook, so. (170); Colten Stevens, sr. (182); Brody Williams, sr. (182); Hunter Janeczko, sr. (195); Ben Alvarez, jr. (220).
Top newcomers: Liam Fenoglio, fr. (106); Nathan Craft, fr. (120).
Worth noting: The Foxes return 10 of their 12 sectional qualifiers and all five state qualifiers from a young team that had tremendous success last season, going 18-1 in duals and winning conference and regional titles. Alvarez, 47-7 last year, is a two-time state qualifier, as is Hunter Janeczko, 35-6 last season. Other returning state qualifiers are Recchia (27-16 last year), Ferguson (33-10) and Zook (35-12). Coronado (25-9) is a returning sectional qualifier and a 2021 state qualifier. Ryder Janeczko, 24-6 last year, was a fresh-soph state champion.
“The goal for the team is to win conference and regional titles again and qualify for the team state tournament and bring back a trophy,” Oster said. “Individually we can have a lot of success with the experience the young guys gained from last year. We look forward to bringing home some medals and bracket boards from Champaign.”
Yorkville Christian
Coach: Mike Vester
Last season: Won Class 1A state championship
Top returners: Aiden Larsen, so. (106); Ty Edwards, jr. (120); Grason Johnson, jr. (138); Noah Dial, sr. (132); Drew Torza, sr. (152); Tyler Martinez, sr. (160); Jackson Gillen, sr. (170); Christopher Durbin, sr. (170); Jeremy Loomis, sr. (182); Jackson Mehochko, sr. (195); Xander Oliver, so. (220); Garrett Tunnell, so. (285); Tristan Gleason, so. (126).
Top newcomers: Eli Foster, fr. (106); Jayden Pontanini, fr. (113); Tiras Lombardo, so.; Isaac Gray, so.; Colin Callahan, sr.; Tyler Gleason, fr.; Jackson Allen, fr.
Worth noting: The 2021-2022 season, fourth as a program, ended in historic fashion as the Mustangs won the Class 1A state team championship. Yorkville Christian brings back six individual state qualifiers from last season, led by defending state champion Gillen. Also back is Martinez, third at state, Larsen, fifth at state and top eight individuals Dial and Torza. Johnson is the sixth returning state qualifier. In addition to that group, Edwards, second in the IWCOA state tournament as a freshman, joins that group after missing all of last season with an injury.
The schedule is again a grind, primarily on competitions with 2A, 3A and the best 1A programs in the state. The Mustangs will also compete once again at the DeRousse Invitational in Antioch, the Flavin in DeKalb, Cheesehead in Wisconsin, and the Stagg tournament.
“Competing against the best molded this program into a team that made a historic run a year ago,” Vester said. “If the Mustangs are to think about repeating with this squad, they will have to replicate the efforts and ramp up the intensity to match the great challenges that will meet them at every competition!”