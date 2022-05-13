High school sports roundup for Thursday, May 12: Yorkville baseball finishes off three-game sweep of Minooka

BASEBALL
Yorkville 10, Minooka 8
Connor Corrigan and Owen Ross combined for the win and save, striking out 11, Ross slugged a two-run homer in the first inning and Corrigan ended it with a two-out RBI in the seventh as the Foxes (25-3, 10-2) completed a three-game series sweep.
Matt Bivens was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Nate Harris was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Gio Zeman 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Plano 10, Serena 9
Mason Accidentale’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh capped off a 5 for 5 day. Accidentale doubled in the first inning, homered in the third, doubled in the fourth, singled in the fifth and singled again in the seventh for Plano (11-18). Manny Marin had two doubles, setting Plano’s single-season record for doubles previously held by Chad Humbers in 2000. Sean Earwood also homered for the Reapers.
SOFTBALL
Kaneland 7, Sandwich 4
The Knights scored three runs in the eighth inning to pull out a close win over the Indians. Alexis Sexton was 3 for 4, Allison Olson had two RBIs and Breanna Sexton and Hannah Limon each drove in runs for Sandwich (8-12).