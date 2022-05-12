High school sports roundup for Wednesday, May 11: Oswego soccer’s late goal beats Plainfield East

GIRLS SOCCER

Oswego 1, Plainfield East 0

Sarah Epstein broke free and and found Gilly Young with the game-winner in the 76th minute for Oswego.

SOFTBALL

West Aurora 3, Yorkville 1

The host Blackhawks scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to hand the Foxes their first conference loss. Sam Davidowski went 2 for 3 at the plate and Sara Ebner drove in Yorkville’s only run. Madi Reeves struck out 10 in five shutout innings with zero hits and two walks allowed for the Foxes (22-4, 12-1).

Morris 6, Sandwich 3

Sandwich got on the board with Breanna Sexton’s line drive hit to score sister Alexis Sexton, and Alexis Sexton drove in runs in the seventh but the Indians’ rally came up short.

BASEBALL

La Salle-Peru 18, Plano 6

Nolan Van Duzer homered and drove in three runs, and the Cavaliers pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of five Reapers’ errors. Sean Earwood scored two runs and Jake Decker had two RBIs for Plano (10-18, 5-9).