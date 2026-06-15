I’m Looking for a Referral for a Reasonably Priced…

At the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, we are frequently asked, “Who in the community is reasonably priced for auto repairs, HVAC systems, electrical work, dental work, etc.?” The question is subjective, as what is reasonably priced for one person may be too expensive for another and too cheap for someone else. Relying only on rock-bottom quotes for home repairs, contracting, or services may expose you to hidden fees, subpar execution and even safety hazards.

There are hidden costs of going too cheap. You may be impacting the quality of the project, including:

Rework and Delays: Inexperienced or cut-rate providers may make mistakes. Hiring someone to fix bad work often doubles your expenses compared to having it done right the first time.

Hidden Fees: Rock-bottom quotes look attractive but rarely include everything.

Lack of Licensing or Insurance: Do they have the proper insurance for the job or do they even have insurance?

Poor Materials: Their prices might be low because they are using substandard products and materials.

Look for this instead of just looking at the price:

Check Reviews: Look at reviews to verify past customer experiences, but remember some people only give reviews if they are upset.

Compare Multiple Bids: Get at least 3 estimates. Discard quotes that are drastically lower than others, as they typically indicate a lack of experience or a scam.

Verify Credentials: Ask for proof of insurance and local licensing, especially for home services in the area. Verify that their insurance is still active. For some industries you can find licensing information on state websites.

Call your local chamber for referrals. Businesses who are members of the chamber tend to be properly licensed, competitively priced, and part of the community.

Shop local, shop chamber members. Support your local businesses, and value their training and experience. You get what you pay for.

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/