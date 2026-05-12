Helping a Loved One Rest Comfortably in Assisted Living

When moving a loved one into assisted living, families often focus on the emotional transition, paperwork, and logistics—but one important detail that should not be overlooked is sleep. Making sure your loved one has a comfortable and supportive place to rest can make a meaningful difference in their daily well-being.

Many assisted living and retirement communities do not provide furniture or mattresses. In some cases, residents may move into a furnished unit temporarily, but after a few months they are often relocated to a permanent, unfurnished space. Planning ahead for this change can help avoid last-minute stress and ensure a comfortable setup from the start.

Room sizes in assisted living communities are typically smaller, which means mattress options are usually limited to twin, twin XL, or full sizes. When selecting a mattress, height is also an important factor. A bed that is too high or too low can make getting in and out more difficult, especially for those with mobility concerns.

Working with a trusted manufacturer like Verlo Mattress Factory, which creates locally produced handcrafted mattresses, provides added flexibility. Some individuals are not able to test a mattress in-store, so having the option for in-home comfort adjustments is helpful. Verlo offers adjustments within the first year to make a mattress softer or firmer if needed.

Protection is another key consideration. Verlo offers zippered mattress covers that can be replaced if an accident occurs, offering a more cost-effective solution than replacing the entire mattress.

Finally, consider the full sleep setup. An adjustable bed base can make it easier for your loved one to get in and out of bed, and some include optional support arms. Pairing the mattress with a lift chair may also provide additional comfort for those who struggle with mobility.

Thoughtful planning with Verlo Mattress Factory can help make this transition more comfortable and supportive for your loved one.

For more information, please contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

2682 E. Main St., St. Charles, IL

Ph: (630) 474-2337 &

98 E. Schoolhouse Road, Yorkville, IL

Ph: (630) 360-9998

verlo.com/st-charles-il