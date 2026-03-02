Oswego Chamber of Commerce - What Do We Do All Day at the Oswego Chamber Office? (Provided)

Here are just a few of the questions we get weekly at the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce office: What is a Chamber of Commerce? What does the Chamber do? How can the Chamber help me? You guys just get together for coffee and drinks and host ribbon cuttings, right?

The Oswego Chamber is so much more! We drive economic growth, and we advocate for businesses through our local municipalities and state/federal governments. We connect entrepreneurs with resources and help local businesses thrive.

Our local businesses are the heartbeat of our great community—they create jobs, serve their customers, and build a stronger local economy. The Chamber plays a vital role in supporting our member businesses by offering connections, education, advocacy, and growth opportunities.

We use online platforms to educate, inform, and engage our members and the community. We share success stories of local businesses. We are a go-to resource for the local businesses. Your membership isn’t just joining the Chamber, it is an investment in your business’s success and overall community growth.

March is Membership Drive Month. This is a great time to join the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce!

Contact us today by calling 630-554-3505, email info@oswegochamber.org, or stop by the office at 25 E Jackson St. in Oswego.

