Oswego Chamber of Commerce - Fun Activities and Information for People of all Ages at the 2026 Hometown Expo (Provided)

The Annual Hometown Expo will be held on Saturday, Feb. 28th in the Fieldhouse at Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, Oswego from 9 a.m.– 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Looking for new companies to work with? Find them at the Expo. We have all types of businesses who are exhibiting at the Expo, so whether you need something for yourself, your home, your family, or your business, you can find them at the Expo.

During the Expo, we will have a student-driven ART show which will be judged on many categories and criteria. Come out to see local art from children through adults.

New this year: The Scoop is sponsoring children’s book authors doing readings and book signings. There will also be a clothing drive—bring the clothes and shoes you want to donate and there will be a Green for a Cause bin outside the school. Animal adoptions will also be available through a rescue group and Kendall County Animal Control.

Electronics recycling will also be returning to the Expo.

Thank you to our sponsors of the 2026 Hometown Expo—we couldn’t do it without you. Thank you to 95.9 The River, Andersen Plumbing & Heating, Brothers Country Supply, Byline Bank, Carmody Group, CodeForce, Community Unit School District 308, Earthmover Credit Union, Floor Coverings International Plainfield, Fresh Coat Painters of Oswego, Imagination Print & Design, Lawn Squad, Oswego Ledger-Shaw Media, Naperville Chimney Services, Old Second National Bank, Restoration 1 of Fox Valley, Taco Dale, Village of Oswego, Waubonsee Community College, Weblinx Inc., and WSPY FM 107.1.

For more information about this year’s Hometown Expo, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/