Fox Valley Credit Union Offers Financial Benefits in the New Year

A new year is a natural time to reassess financial goals, and Fox Valley Credit Union continues to offer practical tools and services to help members move forward with confidence. From long-term planning to everyday banking convenience, the focus remains on providing options that support stability, flexibility, and smart decision-making in the months ahead.

One key area of continued emphasis is Fox Valley Credit Union’s mortgage program. As a newer offering, the mortgage program gives members the opportunity to work with a local institution they trust while exploring homeownership or refinancing options. Having mortgage services available from a familiar financial partner helps simplify the process and keeps lending decisions rooted in personalized service rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.

The new year will also bring a certificate of deposit promotion. While the interest rate will be announced soon, CDs remain a popular option for members looking to grow savings with predictable returns and minimal risk. This promotion offers another way to strengthen financial footing and plan ahead with confidence.

Auto loans are another important focus. Whether purchasing a new vehicle or refinancing an existing loan, competitive auto loan options can help reduce monthly payments and overall interest costs. In addition, personal loans continue to provide flexibility for a wide range of needs, including debt consolidation, home repairs, travel plans, and unexpected medical expenses. These loans offer a straightforward way to manage costs while keeping finances organized.

Convenience also plays a major role in modern banking. Fox Valley Credit Union’s website and mobile app allow members to manage accounts, make payments, and monitor balances anytime. Members are also encouraged to sign up for e-statements, which reduce paper, improve efficiency, and keep financial information easily accessible. E-statements can be set up online or by contacting one of the branch offices.

For more information, please contact:

Fox Valley Credit Union

575 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505

1 W Merchants Drive, Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: (630) 859-2276

www.foxvalleycu.com