The 2026 Hometown Expo “Back to Business” returns to the Oswego High School Fieldhouse on February 28 from 9 a.m.– 2 p.m. This event is FREE to the public and is a great way to find out more about your local businesses!

Business and community organizations will promote their products and services by exhibiting at this spectacular event. The businesses will provide information, sample products, and giveaway items. You can register at the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce booth for a $500 door prize, and we’ll be handing out nice canvas bags to hold your items.

New this year, we’re adding an appraiser who will be offering on-site jewelry evaluations and consultations (non-formal, Antiques Roadshow–style); visual gemstone and material identification (gold purity, gemstone type, age/style insights, etc.), along with guidance on which pieces may be worth appraising, redesigning, insuring, repairing, or selling.

We will also have electronics recycling and a clothing recycling event in the parking lot. Our independently judged annual Art Show is open to local student and adult artists, and there is still time to enter. You can also turn in your old American flag to the Chamber and we will make sure it is disposed of properly. Visit the Chamber website, the Expo website ( www.oswegobusiness.org ), and both Facebook pages for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors: Andersen Plumbing & Heating, Brothers County Supply, Byline Bank, Carmody Group, CodeForce, Earthmover Credit Union, Floor Coverings International Plainfield, Imagination Print & Design, Lawn Squad, Naperville Chimney Services, Old Second National Bank, Restoration 1 of Fox Valley, Taco Dale Cantina, Waubonsee Community College, Connoisseur Media/95.9 The River, Oswego Ledger/Shaw Media, Village of Oswego, Weblinx Inc., WSPY, and SD308.

For more information, visit www.oswegobusiness.org , stop by the Chamber office at 25 E Jackson St., call 630-554-3505, or email info@oswegochamber.org .

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce

25 E Jackson St

Oswego, IL 60543

Ph: 630-554-3505

http://www.oswegochamber.org/