Summer Roof Maintenance: Five Key Things to Look For

Summer weather can be pretty tough on your roof. With scorching temperatures, relentless UV rays, high humidity, and unpredictable storms, your roof is under constant stress. Performing regular summer maintenance helps catch small problems before they turn into costly repairs. Here’s what to watch for during the hotter months.

Shingle Wear and Tear: Start by checking the condition of your shingles. Look for curling, cracking, or buckling—signs that heat and sun have taken a toll. Missing or damaged shingles are also common after high winds or strong summer storms. If you spot areas with exposed black patches or bare spots, it likely means granule loss, which reduces your roof’s ability to reflect heat and protect against water.

Flashing and Seal Integrity: Metal flashing around chimneys, skylights, and vents is another key area. Cracks, gaps, or loose sections can allow water to sneak in. Discoloration or rust on flashing could signal deterioration and increased risk of leaks.

Gutter Health: Clear out gutters and downspouts, as summer debris—like leaves and blossoms—can clog them. Clogged or sagging gutters can lead to water pooling near your roof or foundation, which can cause significant damage.

Ventilation and Attic Check: A poorly ventilated attic traps heat, pushing temperatures upward of 150°F. This not only shortens the life of your shingles, but also reduces energy efficiency. Check for signs of moisture, such as damp insulation or water stains.

Other Trouble Spots: Inspect areas around roof penetrations and trim back overhanging branches that could scrape or fall on your roof during a storm. Even small limbs can cause damage.

Keeping up with these summer roof maintenance items helps extend the life of your roof and keeps your home cool, dry, and protected all season long.

