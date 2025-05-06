Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce Initiates Monthly B2B Roundtable Meeting

The Oswego Chamber has created a monthly B2B (Business to Business) Roundtable Connection for Commercial and Industry members. To support our local businesses in the commercial and industrial spaces, we started this monthly roundtable group meeting for our members to Connect, Collaborate, and Grow Big!

The roundtable meetings, which will offer attendees an equal opportunity to speak and exchange ideas, will be held on the 3rd Tuesday of every month at the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center, located at 3525 US-34 in Oswego, from 3 – 4 p.m. Our first meeting had over 20 attendees and we are working to develop the themes and formats for future meetings.

The Oswego Chamber currently has four leads groups,and while there is commercial business that is conducted in the leads group, it is heavily geared toward Business to Consumer (B2C) leads. Thisnew monthly roundtable meeting gives our Business to Business members a chance to meet other business leaders who are Chamber members, leading to potential power partnerships. The Chamber will sometimes bring in a speaker, other times we will have a roundtable discussion regarding a business concern, for example HR issues, bill collection issues, and more.

Please join us for our next roundtable meeting on May 20, 2025! RSVP is required.

For more information or to RSVP, text/call Tammy Sartain at 630-774-5317, stop by the Oswego Chamber office at 25 E Jackson St, or call Angie Hibben at 630-554-3505.

