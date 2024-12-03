It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year — Small Business Season

What does nearly every feel-good holiday movie have in common? A small business owner, of course! And that’s because there’s something magical about following your dreams and being part of a community.

If you think back to some of your most cherished holiday memories, they probably revolve around your favorite winter activity, meeting up with loved ones at a beloved restaurant, drinking a decadent hot beverage, marveling at the businesses decorated in holiday lights, and shopping at your favorite store where you can always find that perfect something.

The memory of those beautiful moments is what’s behind Small Business Season!

From November 9th to December 31st, we’re celebrating the heart and soul of our community – our small businesses. These entrepreneurs pour their passion and creativity into their shops, restaurants, and services, making our area unique and vibrant.

Small Business Season isn’t just about buying things. It’s about making a conscious choice to support the dreams and livelihoods of our friends, neighbors, and fellow community members. Every purchase you make at a small business has a ripple effect, helping to create jobs, boost the local economy, and foster a sense of connection.

This holiday season, get ready to explore the many gems here in town! And since we’re all about making holiday memories, keep an eye out for some of our special events and contests, including buying Downtown Dollars, participating in the Jingle Bell Jog and Christmas Walk, and more.

Share your favorite small businesses on social media, leave positive reviews, and tell everyone about the amazing experiences you’ve had and the holiday traditions you’re making.

Every dollar you spend at a small business makes a difference. Let’s show our appreciation and support for the hardworking entrepreneurs who help our community thrive! Join us in “celebrating small.”

If you’re a small business owner, reach out and let us know how we can help you spread the word about your business this season!

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson St : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 http://www.oswegochamber.org/