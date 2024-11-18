Why and How You Should Support Your Local Businesses

Every week should be Support Local Week. We know sometimes this is hard, and sometimes prices are higher than you can get online, but it is SO important to support local businesses if you can.

Shopping local helps improve your local economy. These small business owners are your neighbors, they have kids and grandkids in the local schools, they pay local taxes, and they support the local sports teams and non-profits. You are not just a customer to them – you are a valued part of their community. The money you spend at a local business helps them support their own family – it goes toward food on their table, and toward their bills, their mortgage, and paying their staff.

You’ll have a more positive environmental impact because local businesses often have a smaller carbon footprint. They also prioritize ethical business practices such as sustainability, fair trade, and responsible sourcing.

You are supporting someone’s dreams. Many small businesses start as someone’s passion and you’re helping them turn their goal into a reality. It is a HUGE risk to start a small business, but they can’t do it on their own. They need love and support.

Ways you can support these local businesses:

Shop and spend money in the stores



Interact with and promote them on their social media business page



Provide reviews and recommendations



Provide thoughts and constructive criticism



criticism Share business cards



Visit the local businesses and support their special events



Offer encouragement



Encourage local gift-giving and buy local gift cards



The Oswego Downtown Association has gift certificates for the downtown stores that can be purchased at the Chamber office or online.

Please remember — without the community’s support, local small businesses fade away. Don’t blame the local government when a business fails – ask yourself “Did I support this business?”

For more information about supporting local businesses, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 : http://www.oswegochamber.org/