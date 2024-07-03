Identifying Your Ideal Client if You Have a Client Services Business

One of the best things you can do for your business and set yourself up for success is to figure out who you want to work with and who aligns with your skills and talent. At the beginning, or when things get tough, it is easier and tempting to work with anyone and everyone. But if you choose the “wrong” clients, it can hurt your business in the long run.

How do you know who your ideal client is? It is not just the people who can pay for your services. Ask yourself these questions:

What kind of industries align with your interests/values?



Who do you not support or not have an interest in?



What level of creative freedom do you prefer? Do you want to work with others or create alone?



Do you care if you are micromanaged? Will you market yourself as an assistant or an expert?



Fee structure – will you have control, will you have the ability to customize?



Do you want to be on retainer with clients who control your schedule or have freedom in your schedule?



Do you want step-by-step approvals or just turn in a final product and then make any changes?



What types of tasks get you motivated - creative, detail-oriented, or analytical?



Do you want to teach or consult?



Do you want short, quick projects or long-term ongoing projects?



Do you thrive under pressure or want more steady and predictable workloads?



Do you want to work at home, on-site, or have the freedom to do either?



Do you have a demographic you want to work with?



Find the right clients and in the long run you will be happier, feel more satisfied, and be more productive. And remember it is ok to fire clients for whom the ROI is not worth the investment you have made in them.

