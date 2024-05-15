Tips for Networking Your Business

At the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce, we’ve learned that the effort business owners put into their membership determines what they get out of it. The more they give, the more they get!

Some of our more successful business members are those who attend events, get involved in a committee or a leads group, and promote themselves after they join the Chamber. By attending events, you make connections — which builds relationships and sales. It is your choice whether you gain a little exposure or a lot, and there is no one-size-fits-all experience after joining. You receive a Monday email that gives you all the upcoming events, sponsorship opportunities, and more. If you aren’t getting the emails, contact the Chamber to let us know.

You will receive terrific benefits by becoming a Chamber member! We only refer members when we are asked for referrals. Membership shows you are invested in your community, and studies show that people view businesses that are members as more trustworthy; they are more like to patronize Chamber member businesses. The Oswego Chamberwill promote you online, through the directory, and when giving referrals, but it takes work on your part, too.

Networking is the way to get to know your fellow Chamber members and develop relationships within the organization – people do business with people they know and trust. How are they going to trust you enough to refer you to someone or use you themselves if they haven’t had the opportunity to meet you and learn more about your business?

Marketing doesn’t always involve money, but it does involve time. Come to a Ribbon Cutting, host a Ribbon Cutting, schedule a one-on-one with a member, attend a leads group meeting – all of these are free but take some time. If you participate, your membership will be much more inspiring and lucrative for you.

For more information, please contact:

Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce : 25 E Jackson Street : Oswego, IL 60543 : 630.554.3505 : http://www.oswegochamber.org/