Tips For Planning A Fun Spring Break Getaway

The dog days of winter are nearly behind us, and that means spring is almost here. Are you hoping to get out of Dodge for spring break this year? Here are some tips for planning a fun getaway:

1. Start planning now

Spring break is a popular time for travel, especially for families and students. To that end, Oswego Travel recommends planning your trip well in advance. Doing so could help you land better deals on flights, accommodations, and activities, and enjoy more availability.

2. Think outside the box

Beach resorts in Florida and Hawaii and bustling cities such as Las Vegas, New York City, and Austin, are often top choices for spring break destinations. If you want to avoid the crowds and the college scenes, consider locations that are more off the beaten path. For instance, consider a visit to one of our National State Parks for a hiking adventure. If you’ve never been to Toronto, spring is a great time to go, as the summer months are usually peak tourist season. Have you been wanting to go to North Carolina? Head to the Outer Banks this spring, where you’ll find less foot traffic than you would in the summer, along with plenty to see and do.

3. Enlist the help of Oswego Travel

Oswego Travel knows planning a vacation can be overwhelming and time-consuming. To that end, their expert travel advisors are ready to help make the planning process less stressful for you. Not only can they organize every aspect of your vacation so you can focus on getting ready to relax and unwind, they can also offer insight into destinations that are off the beaten path.

