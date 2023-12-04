Give The Gift Of Travel This Holiday Season

Looking for something unique to give your loved ones this holiday season? Consider giving them a chance to explore new horizons and make memories that will last a lifetime with the gift of travel. A gift card from Oswego Travel will let your recipients choose where, when, and how they travel. And vouchers can be given in any dollar amount you choose.

Here are three reasons why the gift of travel should be high on your list:

1. Versatility

Whether it’s a romantic getaway, family vacation, cruise, or an adventure with friends, travel experiences can be tailored to all ages and interests.

2. Less clutter

Once the gifts from under the tree have been unwrapped, your friends or family have to find a place to store all those new things. But gifting experiences over physical gifts will mean less clutter.

According to U.S. News and World Report, “experiences trump stuff, with multiple research studies demonstrating that happiness is increased much more by experiences than by things.”

3. Improves mental health

Travel can have many powerful mental health benefits. For instance, it increases physical activity, as on most vacations people tend to be out and about more.

Additionally, travel can be “a form of behavioral activation,” according to U.S. News and World Report. How? Depressed individuals tend to isolate themselves and avoid things that can bring pleasure, which can make depression worse. But “increased engagement in activities that have been shown to improve mood, like travel, can help.”

Another perk to travel? It can help people take their minds off stressful situations.

Considering giving the gift of travel to your loved ones this holiday season? It does not have to be stressful or complicated. Trust the travel advisors at Oswego Travel to take care of all the details.

For more information, please contact:

Oswego Travel : (630) 554-3777 : oswegotravel.com