Social Media Etiquette for Business Owners

Social media can do a lot of good for your business but can also do a lot of harm to your business. Each social media platform have unwritten nuances that act as unwritten usage rules. When you break a rule you may look unprofessional and leave a negative impression on your audience. Here are some things to do and not do
Do:
Complete and update your social pages and profiles
Separate business and personal accounts
Share thoughtfully – Think before you post
Post regularly
Prioritize your networks
Interact with your audience
Handle criticism gracefully
Help more than you sell – share informational posts, tell why someone should use a product. 80% of the content you post should be entertaining or informative while no more than 20% should directly relate to goods or services you provide
Match content to platform: Facebook – casual and focused on connections, LinkedIn – business professionals, Twitter – rapid fire conversation/short posts, Instagram – visual and TikTok – videos that are bite-sized and entertaining while YouTube is for longer videos
Watch grammar and spelling
Be visual
Location tag other businesses
Share without expectations
Give credit where credit is due
Have fun
Think before tagging
Don’t:
Be needy – don’t constantly ask for retweets or reposts or shares.
Don’t spam
Don’t Write in ALL CAPS
Complain – do not complain about customer interactions
Don’t abuse #Abuse #Hashtags
Don’t share the same thing over and over
Don’t share without researching first
Don’t obsess about the numbers
Feeling overwhelmed? Not comfortable in social media then look to the experts to help you. The chamber has businesses who specialize in web pages and social media content. Check out our website to find them.
The social media platforms are constantly changing. Keep researching, keep reading to stay on top of do’s and don’ts and we look forward to seeing you online.