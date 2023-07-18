Kendall County Forest Preserve District opens Pickerill Estate House

The Kendall County Forest Preserve District has opened the Pickerill Estate House, an events center for public gatherings, weddings, private parties, business retreats, school programs and nature studies.
The renovated homestead is secluded within the heavily wooded Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve on Minkler Road between Oswego and Yorkville.
An invitation-only crowd inaugurated the new events center July 15 with a reception in a new 3,000-square-foot pavilion that was the renovation project’s most significant feature.
Forest Preserve District President Brian DeBolt and Forest Foundation of Kendall County President Jeff Wehrli thanked public officials, construction contractors and others who donated their services to make the project a reality.
DeBolt credited the general contractor, Lite Construction of Montgomery, and owner Jim Campbell, for integrating volunteers with his staff on the project and bringing the project in on budget.
“You didn’t run, you got it done,” DeBolt said.
He also lauded Kluber Architects and Engineers of Aurora for designing the project, particularly the pavilion.
“You couldn’t have designed it any better,” DeBolt said to Kluber’s Chris Hansen.
The pavilion roof is angled to align with the sloping roof sections on the house, making the pavilion appear as though it were original to the home.
The 1970s home was renovated inside and out, with new siding on the exterior and new public restrooms on the first floor of the expansive house.
Contractor donations of materials and services came from David Schultz of H.R. Green; Rick Kuhn of R.J. Kuhn Plumbing, Heating and Cooling; Dave Hardesty and Jeff Wehrli of Dry County Enterprises; Fred David and Jean Freeman of Four Seasons Landscaping; John and Ted Peshia of Garbe Iron Works; Bruce Stanley of Stanley Buildings and Properties; and Josh Horeni of Doors by Russ.
The project included replacement of flooring, lighting, plumbing, septic and mechanical systems. The work has also made the house compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The late Ken and Jackie Pickerill donated their home and surrounding acreage to the forest preserve district, which purchased the adjacent Pigott property, creating the 99-acre Pickerill-Pigott Forest Preserve.
Ken Pickerill was a beloved athletic director who coached Oswego High School football and wrestling teams to multiple state championships, while Jackie Pickerill was a prominent Oswego businessperson, operating The Jacqueline Shop in the village’s downtown.
The forest preserve, with its hiking trails and other amenities, was opened to the public in 2020.
Forest Preserve District Director Dave Guritz obtained an $828,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the project and used $265,000 in forest preserve district bond money for the work on the house.
In addition, the Kendall County Board awarded the district $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
Many events, including the Oswego High School Class of 1973′s 50th reunion, already are being scheduled at the Pickerill Estate House.
“The demand is definitely there,” said Antoinette White, forest preserve Grounds and Natural Resources Division supervisor, noting that the popular Meadowhawk Lodge at the Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville frequently is booked solid.
The Pickerill-Pigott preserve features hiking trails and a wealth of natural habitat.
“It energizes people to be outside,” White said, adding that the new events center will attract more people to enjoy the preserve’s natural wonders.
“It’s like an opening gate for the rest of the preserve.”