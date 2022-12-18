Waubonsee Voices: Celebrating the power of education to change lives

Over the years, I have spoken and written frequently about “the power of education to change lives.” My belief in the power of education to change lives was instilled in me early in life by my parents, who were both fortunate to earn college degrees. This belief motivated me to pursue a career in higher education, specifically in the community college setting. And it has been so rewarding to personally witness the power of education to change the lives of our students, employees, and community members.

As a community college, the connections we build and develop are vital to creating defining moments that change the path of many people’s lives and their families in and around our district. At Waubonsee, we are always working to improve the learning environment and quality of life for our students and communities, serving more than 450,000 residents across 22 municipalities. And we continue to do that in the most affordable way possible by maintaining low tuition and fees and providing hundreds of scholarships.

It has been so rewarding to witness all the progress we’ve made toward reaching transformational goals to provide equity for our diverse and historically underserved students by striving to ensure that all members of our college community feel welcomed, valued, and respected. And we are also building stronger relationships with our more than 40,000 alumni to build connections, create value, support knowledge growth, and produce a lifetime of educational opportunities.

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as President of Waubonsee Community College for 21 and a half years and to be a member of the Waubonsee family for nearly 34 years. As I prepare to enter a new stage of life called retirement, I am excited to see how Waubonsee will continue to renew and transform to ensure students are able to accomplish their own unique goals and create greater impact in our community and beyond.

As this year comes to a close, I am filled with deep gratitude, joy, and appreciation for the many students, alumni, employees, trustees, and community members who have contributed to making the hopes and dreams of countless lives a reality. Thank you! I send best wishes to you and your loved ones for a successful and joy-filled 2023!

• Christine J. Sobek is president of Waubonsee Community College.