Down the Garden Path: Guest columnist series--Fall planting pays huge dividends

After a long summer of weeding and watering, many of us are looking forward to the break autumn can provide, but don’t be too quick to put your tools away yet. Fall is a great time to get a head start on many of the things on next year’s to-do list. Beyond just being able to work in pleasant weather, the cooler temperatures and increased rain make this time of year ideal to divide, plant and sow.

The temperatures in September are warm enough for plants’ roots to develop, but not so hot as to stress them. As compared to planting in May, plants have four months of root development before the next hot spell. This makes it an ideal time to divide perennials, with the floppy foliage only being an issue for a month or so. Then, next year, plants come up with fresh leaves and, combined with a new layer of mulch, will look like they have been there for more than a year.

Fall planting also lets you shop the amazing clearance sales garden centers and big-box stores have this time of year. While the stock might not look quite as lively, many plants and shrubs will quickly adjust to your yard, at a fraction of the price of spring. Look for plants that still appear moderately healthy and check roots for any sign of rot or disease.

Still, a deep discount has motivated me to take a chance in the past and I have been pleasantly surprised when even the most stressed plants rally the next year. It is always nice to know you gave a “rescue” a good home.

Fall is also the best time for lawn repair and seeding. Grasses grow best in moderate temperatures and even moisture, which is much easier to achieve when it is 60 degrees. The soil is much warmer than in spring, so grass seed quickly germinates, and weed growth is significantly less. All of this means less time spent watering to assure the soil does not dry out the newly started seed. Next spring, your focus can be on thickening the grass and patching areas that did not take.

It might take a bit of self-motivation to attack these garden tasks now, but you will be rewarded with healthy plants and less to do come springtime. Take advantage of this ideal time to plant.