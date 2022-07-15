Down the Garden Path: Guest columnist series--Gardening through the mid-summer ‘slump’

Every year, right around this time, my garden starts to lose its luster. The excitement of spring, when we thrill at the sight of every bud unfurling and each new green shoot sprouting up, has long since faded. Now, when I look at my garden, I’m distracted by beds that need edging, petunias to be deadheaded and the suspicious film I have to yet to address that is spreading among my peony leaves. (Send good thoughts.)

I call this time of year the mid-summer slump, when perennials flag, new weeds somehow sprout up after every rainfall, and the potted annuals I rely on for consistent color throughout the season start to look a little wilted in the humidity and heat. Fortunately, there are a few ways to keep this train from completely derailing.

One thing to bear in mind when tending your garden is that a stressed plant, caused by insufficient watering or poor nutrition, is more susceptible to insect damage or disease than a healthy one. You know that saying about an ounce of prevention? Turns out, it applies to gardening, too. You can stay a step ahead of many common pests and diseases by making sure plants are watered properly and fertilized when needed. Keep beds from becoming overcrowded by spacing plants accordingly and thinning or dividing if necessary. Poor air circulation in and around plants can lead to a host of problems, so be sure you give them room to breathe.

Deadheading is an easy way to keep your flowering plants looking fresh and vibrant through the summer months. In addition to tidying up tired beds and containers, removing spent blooms encourages the new growth we all would like to see a little more of right now. Remove faded flowers or leaves that have yellowed, and clean out any branches that were damaged by wind or storms. If you have flowers such as zinnias, dahlias and hydrangeas, cut some stems and bring them indoors.

Keeping weeds at bay is easier than trying to play catch-up once they’ve taken root in your beds. And maintaining a plot with minimal weeds is essential Over time, these little interlopers will rob plants of water and nutrients and eventually crowd them out completely. Beds filled with weeds also are great for harboring pests and diseases, another reason to spend some extra time pulling them out. Mulching around plants is a good way to hamper future weed growth and help retain soil moisture.