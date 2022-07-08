Down the Garden Path: Guest columnist series--Smart watering methods effectively save time

Summer always seems to hit with a wave, leaving us wondering where those pleasant 70-degree days went. Those long hot summer days increase the need to keep our gardens watered, which can seem like a never-ending task. Employing the right watering strategies help both you and your plants.

People often believe that plants are more dependent upon our care than they really are, which is also true for watering. Transplants that were planted in May no longer need daily attention, and benefit from less-frequent watering. Established plants should be watered once to twice weekly, with a target of 1 inch of water per week. This deep watering encourages root development, which then builds the plant’s capability to find water and sustain itself during harsh conditions.

If you use a sprinkler, you can estimate how long it takes to water 1 inch by setting out an open dish and measuring the end result. This is not a rigid schedule, so if you see plants drooping, be sure to give them extra water. Mulching in garden beds slows evaporation, giving plants more time to absorb water, as well as cools their roots.

Even if you perfect your watering schedule, there still can be situations where no amount of watering will “fix” the site to suit every plant. In my case, I have a sheltered south-facing location where the sunlight is intensified by my white house siding. For this spot, I select drought-tolerant annuals, in this case moss roses.

Large shade trees also can dramatically alter a shady location, with some varieties producing a dense network of roots that absorb every bit of moisture available, robbing understory plants of any rain that might penetrate the dense canopy.

Signs that you might have a tough location is frequently plant wilt despite watering, and leaf scorching on established plants. Native plants are a good option for these tough locations, as they have adapted to drought with deep root structures and tough leaves that can handle the hot sun, or a habit of going dormant under dense tree cover in mid-summer. While these plants might not be as showy as cultivated varieties, you will be more successful keeping them happy.

Water is necessary for all plants, but the strategies you employ can make all the difference between spending your time at the beach versus dragging the hose around the yard.