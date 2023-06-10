Letter: Continues to support the church

To the Editor:

I read the article regarding the child sexual abuse cases in the Joliet Catholic Diocese. “Assuming” these clerics are guilty, they’ve committed a mortal sin. In her celestial mission the Catholic Church is divine. In her human nature, however, she is subject to error.

In these times of spiritual warfare, the bulwark of the Roman Catholic Church must fall in order for Satan to not only conquer the Catholics, but all Christians. In such times we must all have faith and remember the promise in Matthew 16:18, “And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.”

As Catholics, we must continue to pray the rosary, The Litany of St. Michael the Archangel, the prayer to St. Joseph, the Terror of Demons and carry The Saint Benedict and Miraculous medals for protection against the evil one.

As a Catholic, I continue to support the church as an advocate for its victims, for speaking out against subjecting our children to explicit sexual content in our public schools and in the media and, above all, as an advocate for unborn children. Further, as a humble Roman Catholic I pray, may the Holy Cross be our light, let not the dragon be our guide.

What Satan offers us is poison. Let him drink his own poison. Do not tempt us with your vanities Satan, for we will not abandon Jesus or our Blessed Mother over a Judas.

Jesus Alaniz

Yorkville