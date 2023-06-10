Letter: Bought and paid for

To the Editor:

Republicans rely on big donors, as do some Democrats. What is discouraging is those who receive large donations have this avenue to legally be bribed to favor leniency for the donor when it comes to tax laws.

Tax laws we currently have in place have been bought and paid for as you can see in the Republican 2017 tax laws by giving leniency to the wealthy and big business. It is estimated the reshuffle of those tax laws has cost the United States government over $2 trillion a year in tax revenue that could have been applied to the debt.

Congress negotiated a series of reductions aimed at the 2023 debt passage that didn’t even consider the alternative to include revisiting the 2017 tax laws.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich