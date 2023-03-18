Letter: An asset to the school board

To the Editor:

On the afternoon of March 11, I received a visitor who is running for Oswego School Board. She was polite and concerned about the learning environment in Oswego schools.

Nicky Boecker elaborated on her concerns for student safety, learning conditions in the classroom, student performance and encouragement of students to achieve. Her passion for students rekindled my memories of my counseling and teaching experiences at OHS (1966 - 1993).

Nicky will be an asset to the school board and a motivator for solutions and accomplishments with due consideration for others views. I will vote for Nicky Boecker on April 4.

Gary Eagleton

Oswego