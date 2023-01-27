Letter: Complaining about PACs

To the Editor:

For several weeks now, David Edelman has been complaining about campaign account and PACs, but only for those elected officials he opposes. Mr. Edelman very conveniently leaves out the fact that he himself created not one but two political fundraising committees. Interesting donors to Mr. Edelman include Jared Ploger, corporate funds from Edelman’s company PMR and a $5,000 contribution from the Oswego Firefighters Union. This might help explain who Mr. Edelman supports and endorses.

Looking through the state board of elections site, you can also see that JB Pritzker recently contributed $33,000 to the Kendall Country Democratic Party. It has also received thousands of dollars from Lauren Underwood’s controlled funds. Have you ever seen a sitting governor and federal representative take such a stake in local politics?

Ryan Kauffman, a candidate Edelman supports for village president of Oswego, has taken thousands of dollars from PACs and recently had a fundraiser asking for $2,500 contributions. Kauffman opened a new campaign account with $5,000 in non-itemized funds. Where did that come from? We’ll never know.

Mr. Edelman, shouldn’t you take the log out of your own eyes before asking others to take the splinter out of theirs?

Jason Hudson

Oswego