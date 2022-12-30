Letter: Backward thinking

To the Editor:

Dick Durbin, Gov. JB Pritzker, Joe Biden and many other politicians always trolling for votes call for a ban on assault rifles. Well, I have no problem with those genre of guns being made unavailable to just about anyone. I won’t ever be in the market for one so I have no complaints.

What I have a problem with is we take a convicted gun dealer, procurer and merchant of death who probably still has access to his sources being prisoner swapped for a basketball player. The administration is boasting about its role in getting Brittney Griner out of prison. The cost was far too high. It was like trading high-end merchandise for paper patio lights. Biden backs gun control yet he releases the world’s foremost gun trafficker. Incredible, but then we all realize a Marine who has been in a Russian prison for five years is left behind because the president is concerned about a basketball player who has been in jail for less than a year.

If someone, anyone, can sort out the logic and rational behind this backward thinking and processing of this exchange please come forward. Brittney and the Marine should have been a package deal, however, when you’re a politician playing to specific interest groups the whole thing makes perfect sense.

Don Lass

Oswego