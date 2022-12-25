Letter: Enhancing the library

To the Editor:

The Friends of the Yorkville Library had the honor of celebrating the library staff with a Christmas pot luck luncheon Dec. 12 following our monthly meeting. The library staff works diligently to serve our community throughout the year in numerous ways, making negotiating the library and all it has to offer as user friendly as possible.

The Friends monetary donations have provided programs, books and audio-visual materials for adults and children, materials for children’s sensory story time, items for the “Library of Things,” and fulfilled many other wishes both inside and out which enhance the library.

Visiting the library should be a very pleasant experience, and the staff of the Yorkville Library has a talent for making this happen. Please come in and see for yourself.

Nancy Aschauer

On behalf of the Friends of the Library

Yorkville