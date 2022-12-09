Letter: Why bother with the facts?

To the Editor:

During his campaign, Governor JB Pritzker bragged about how he balanced the state’s budget. The only reason we had a balanced budget was because Illinois received $14 billion from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. I would feel very safe in wagering that next year’s budget will not be balanced without another federal bailout. Pritzker was born on third base and likes to tell people that he hit a triple.

Democrats and mainstream media have been calling Republicans “election deniers.” I’ve always believed that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, so let me remind Democrats that Hillary is still calling Trump an illegitimate president and claiming that the 2016 election was stolen.

Democrat Stacey Abrams claims that the 2018 Georgia election for governor was stolen from her, and even though she lost again this year, she still does. Hakeem Jeffries, the new Democratic leader of the House, still claims the 2016 election was stolen. And there’s not enough room here to list all the House Democrats who attempted to not certify the 2016 election.

After two recent tragedies, Biden and the liberal media were quick to blame radical conservatives. It turns out that Paul Pelosi’s attacker is an illegal alien nudist living in a bus with BLM posters and a gay pride flag. The shooter in the Club Q Colorado incident professes to be non-binary and prefers the pronouns they/them. Neither sound like conservatives I know, but then, why bother with the facts?

DeVere Headrick

Oswego