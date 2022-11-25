Letter: Tired of Putin’s unjustified war

To the Editor:

Anyone who denies aid to Ukraine is a Vladimir Putin ally. May I remind the Putin allies that Putin will be charged with war crimes, murders of civilians and their children, indiscriminate destruction of nonmilitary targets and lying not only to his people but to world leaders.

I personally think that the world is tired of Putin’s unjustified war on Ukraine and his land-grabbing activities. Those who support Putin need to take a few courses on international politics and how countries should act toward their neighbors.

One last point is if Putin insists on these activities he should withdraw Russia from the United Nations, both the General Assembly and the Security Council.

George Hayner

Montgomery