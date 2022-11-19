Letter: Thank you

To the Editor:

First of all, I would like to thank the Yorkville American Legion for the wonderful breakfast they served on Sunday to thank and honor all of those who served our wonderful country.

As I ate, I observed the faces of those who served. None are known for their athletic feats, a song they wrote, movie role or political movement. They carry with them not the glitter, glory or fame, rather they wear the old worn faces tempered by war and a bitter peace, moved by an unseen hand in the face of fear to fight evil and defend a freedom bestowed upon us not by the generosity of the state, but from the hand of God.

Too many groups today enjoy a history, culture or movement month while we honor these weathered faces with only one day out of the year. The state has compelled our schools to have our children write about one “cultural hero” but fails to teach our children to know the names of Alvin York, Audie Murphy, Ira Hayes, the WAACs, the WAVEs, the WASPs or the SPARs, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Navajo Code Talkers and the many more who occupy their warm and earthly beds. These men and women have no name recognition for their names are written in the Book of Life as “Known but to God” and are comforted by the arms of He who gave His life for us.

Like so many in this country, there’s nothing much I can give you but to say on behalf of a grateful nation I say thank you, regardless of race, color or creed for the sacrifices you made in securing the blessings of my liberty. I know it’s not much, but it’s all I have to give.

Jesus Alaniz

Yorkville