Letter: Election thanks

To the Editor:

It is a pleasure to report that we found the election workers to be courteous, cheerful and efficient. It was a pleasure to vote in person. Something went wrong with my ballot, and so I was invited to use the new election machine. It was fairly simple to operate and I was soon zipping along. The worker who helped me opined that likely next year we would all vote by the machine.

My vote? Only two of my candidates did not make it. I was sorry they were not elected, but, of course, that’s the nature of the game.

I had mentioned civility. Certainly those who helped all of us vote exercised great civility. Thanks all.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich