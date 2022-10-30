Letter: Can no longer maintain the status-quo

To the Editor:

In 1997, Illinois State Statute (35-ILCS 200/18-185) began limiting all taxing districts in Kendall County from raising taxes more than 5% or the consumer price index, whichever is less. Conventional wisdom at the time was that all taxing districts, whether school district, park district, library district or fire district, can maintain their status quo if allowed to increase taxes at or near the rate of inflation.

The problem is that only taxing districts that remain largely unchanged since 1997 can do that. In 1997, Oswego Fire Protection District was a volunteer department operating out of a single fire station in downtown Oswego that was often several miles and several minutes away from the call. Today the department responds to about 7,000 calls annually from four fire stations all staffed with full-time firefighter/paramedics.

In 2002, 20 years ago, OFPD asked for and received voter approval to raise taxes. That increase funded the department’s growth to what it is today. But I think we can all agree this community has not remained frozen in time for the last 20 years. Now, the department can no longer maintain the status quo, let alone meet the ever-expanding needs of the community.

The last two elections OFPD has asked for voter approval to raise taxes a modest rescue tax of 0.10%. Both failed, the most recent failed by a heartbreaking two votes. I don’t know what more can be said, or what more can be done to get this referendum across the finish line. I think the department, its leadership and its union have collectively done a great job getting the message out to the masses that they need this referendum to pass and why. I urge your support.

Rick Neitzer

Retired Fire Chief

Oswego