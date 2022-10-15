Letter: Need to take action now

To the Editor:

So much public discourse these days inevitably gets boiled down to dollars and cents. “If it costs me, it’s bad.” “If it saves me, it’s good.” But when it comes to climate change there’s a huge problem with that line of thinking. All the money in the world is worthless if we don’t have a viable planet. We need to take action now.

In Congress, our hardworking Representative, Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, helped pass a plan to cut carbon pollution, to increase the use of American-produced wind and solar power, to prevent further irreversible damage to our magnificent planet, and yes, to help families save on energy bills.

We can show Lauren Underwood our deep appreciation for her tireless efforts to protect the health of our one and only Earth. Reelect Lauren Underwood.

Gail Gaebler

Yorkville