Letter: So much uproar

To the Editor:

So much uproar about Republican governors of southern states shipping migrants awaiting asylum at the southern border to northern cities in an obvious mean-spirited attempt to gain some political points.

I have an idea. I believe the U.S. government should be directing churches of all denominations, all over the country, to step up and alleviate the social and financial burden these actions are inflicting on cities. Also, it would be a wonderful opportunity for members of congregations to really practice what they preach while, at the same time, help to justify and offset some of the tax benefits their institutions are receiving.

A big thank you to all charitable organizations who are already stepping up to assist these asylum seekers. If all religious organizations in the country were required to do the same, much of the immediate problem would get resolved and these human beings could be treated with the compassion and respect they deserve after escaping deplorable conditions in their countries of origin.

While we’re at it, why can’t we get a fair, humane and sensible immigration reform bill passed and enacted?

Dixie Gump

Yorkville