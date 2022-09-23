Letter: November vote is crucial

To the Editor:

Congresswoman Underwood is in perfect lockstep with the Biden, Shummer, Pelosi plan to destroy America with their socialistic policies. Her voting record proves that.

Open borders for illegal immigrants causing trouble in our cities. Can’t pay for school debt? We will help you. Have a fatherless baby? No problem, we will give you money and the list goes on.

On a plus side I will give her credit as an advocate for women’s health.

What happened to a people taking responsibility for their own lives without government intervention?

I’m fed up with my tax dollars going to all these socialistic policies.

Our vote coming up in November is crucial. It will be telling the future of this country.

Michael Svanovick

Plano