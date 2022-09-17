Letter: What has happened to patriotism?

To the Editor:

Achilles heel of the Republican Party. Because of the participation in the Jan. 6 investigative hearings, representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois were censored? Why? What rational purpose does that serve in finding a path to the facts?

Those who did watch the facts in the public hearings were exposed to the claims of a corrupt effort by Trump to extent his term in office. Understand, the witnesses’ testimonies were from his own Republicans and appointees who told their story of what they had observed or had knowledge of. What better credibility could you ask for?

Openly his lack of ethics has encouraged making the Republican Party into a dumping ground for a number of hate groups seeking recognition, knowing some day they may become a significant voice of the party? What has happened to patriotism?

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich